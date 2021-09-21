Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

