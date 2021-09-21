Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CMO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The stock has a market cap of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

