Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,496,510 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

