TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 2.8%

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.23.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 7,598 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20). Insiders acquired a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $3,680,242 over the last quarter.

About TEAM (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

