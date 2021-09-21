TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Down 2.8%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.23.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 7,598 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20). Insiders acquired a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $3,680,242 over the last quarter.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

