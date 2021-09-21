Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.72

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.72 and traded as high as C$57.58. Tecsys shares last traded at C$57.49, with a volume of 28,225 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$833.90 million and a PE ratio of 135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

