Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $418.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

