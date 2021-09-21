Tellor Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.63 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $44.25 or 0.00104853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $86.41 million and $33.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,031,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,766 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

