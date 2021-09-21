Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

