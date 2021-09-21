Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 3.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Teradyne worth $29,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

