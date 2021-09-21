Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,230 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $948,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

