Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

