Tether Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. Tether has a total market cap of $68.74 billion and $89.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00171702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00110285 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.02 or 0.06846942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.43 or 1.00141629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.58 or 0.00767148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.00851201 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,335,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,737,505,887 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

