Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TXT stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

