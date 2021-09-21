The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $243.56

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.56 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 86,180 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £86.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

