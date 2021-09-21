The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,463,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,986,000 after buying an additional 138,199 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 871.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

