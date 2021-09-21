The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.67. 24,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,287,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

