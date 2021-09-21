The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.63 or 0.00423127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

