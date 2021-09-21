The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,139.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after purchasing an additional 806,533 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 128.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

