The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

HSY stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

