The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.
HSY stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
