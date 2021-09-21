The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

