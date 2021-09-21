The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $353.08 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 2.62. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

