The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,878,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 695,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of The Progressive worth $4,407,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PGR stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

