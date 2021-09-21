The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

