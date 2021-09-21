The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Several brokerages have commented on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 749.60 ($9.79). 1,532,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 722.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 759.20 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

