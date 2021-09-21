The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.