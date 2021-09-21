The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 197,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

