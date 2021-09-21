Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $368,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $594.34 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $609.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

