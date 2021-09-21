Theta Fuel Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $61.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00133096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.00431318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

