THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. THORChain has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $129.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00017875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00174926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00113666 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.70 or 0.07030017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,500.07 or 1.00142713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00796721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

