Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0008

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $44,715.38 and $151,640.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00368665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

