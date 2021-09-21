Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

