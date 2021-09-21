Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.12

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 1277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

