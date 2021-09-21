Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,273 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

