Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,406,727 shares of company stock worth $337,831,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

