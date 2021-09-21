Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

NYSE SNA opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

