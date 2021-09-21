Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

