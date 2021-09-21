Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

