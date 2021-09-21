Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,210 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.