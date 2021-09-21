Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,498 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.