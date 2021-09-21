TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $55.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

