Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $883.76

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.76 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 6,408 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,020.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 883.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

