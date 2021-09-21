Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $276,470.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00127465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044788 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.