TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,652,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 2,059,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.6 days.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRSWF. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

