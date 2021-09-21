Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.58) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.39). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

TVTX stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

