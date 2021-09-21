Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Tim Jones Purchases 2,656 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

LON TET opened at GBX 931.82 ($12.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt plc has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The stock has a market cap of £555.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,063.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,086.25.

TET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

