Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 513,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,150. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

