TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

