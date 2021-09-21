Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

TCNGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

