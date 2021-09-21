Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TCFF stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About Trillion Energy International
