Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.32

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.32 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 230.80 ($3.02). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 226.60 ($2.96), with a volume of 6,257,677 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

